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1-House just voted to integrate the military of two of the Anglo-Zio-American EstabLishment AZAEL's MOBs (Main Operational Bases) : the Uncouth Slaves/US (1776) and Israhell (1948) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-house-just-voted-to-integrate-the-military-of-two-of-the-anglo-zio-american-establishment-azaels-mobs-main-operational-bases-the-uncouth-slaves-us-1776-and-israhell-1948/

2-China humiliates the Uncouth Slaves/US in Manila as ASEAN — Association of South East Asian Nations — sides with Beijing

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-humiliates-the-uncouth-slaves-us-in-manila-as-asean-association-of-south-east-asian-nations-sides-with-beijing/

3-WHAT CAME FIRST CHICKEN OR EGG

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/what-came-first-chicken-or-egg/

4-China generates solar power at night

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-generates-solar-power-at-night/

5-The most dangerous phase of the Iran war has just begun

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-most-dangerous-phase-of-the-iran-war-has-just-begun/

6-US debt market implodes as Saudi oil shock triggers global panic

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-debt-market-implodes-as-saudi-oil-shock-triggers-global-panic/

7-China at the heart of the pharmaceutical revolution

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-at-the-heart-of-the-pharmaceutical-revolution/

8-Iran has ALREADY won the war : Trump signed the surrender himself

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-has-already-won-the-war-trump-signed-the-surrender-himself/

9-China’s strategy to bankrupt the Uncouth Slaves/US is absolutely succeeding gloriously, integrally and relentlessly … BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA …

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-strategy-to-bankrupt-the-uncouth-slaves-us-is-working-bwahahahahahahahahahaha/

10-Iran will become the regional hegemon of West Asia not overnight but it will take a year or two

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-will-become-the-regional-hegemon-of-west-asia-not-overnight-but-it-will-take-a-year-or-two/

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