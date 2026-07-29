China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260729
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-House just voted to integrate the military of two of the Anglo-Zio-American EstabLishment AZAEL's MOBs (Main Operational Bases) : the Uncouth Slaves/US (1776) and Israhell (1948) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-house-just-voted-to-integrate-the-military-of-two-of-the-anglo-zio-american-establishment-azaels-mobs-main-operational-bases-the-uncouth-slaves-us-1776-and-israhell-1948/
2-China humiliates the Uncouth Slaves/US in Manila as ASEAN — Association of South East Asian Nations — sides with Beijing
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-humiliates-the-uncouth-slaves-us-in-manila-as-asean-association-of-south-east-asian-nations-sides-with-beijing/
3-WHAT CAME FIRST CHICKEN OR EGG
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/what-came-first-chicken-or-egg/
4-China generates solar power at night
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-generates-solar-power-at-night/
5-The most dangerous phase of the Iran war has just begun
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-most-dangerous-phase-of-the-iran-war-has-just-begun/
6-US debt market implodes as Saudi oil shock triggers global panic
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-debt-market-implodes-as-saudi-oil-shock-triggers-global-panic/
7-China at the heart of the pharmaceutical revolution
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-at-the-heart-of-the-pharmaceutical-revolution/
8-Iran has ALREADY won the war : Trump signed the surrender himself
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-has-already-won-the-war-trump-signed-the-surrender-himself/
9-China’s strategy to bankrupt the Uncouth Slaves/US is absolutely succeeding gloriously, integrally and relentlessly … BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA …
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-strategy-to-bankrupt-the-uncouth-slaves-us-is-working-bwahahahahahahahahahaha/
10-Iran will become the regional hegemon of West Asia not overnight but it will take a year or two
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-will-become-the-regional-hegemon-of-west-asia-not-overnight-but-it-will-take-a-year-or-two/