China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260407
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-CHINA IS FIFTY YEARS AHEAD - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-is-fifty-years-ahead/
2-China's Top 10 most powerful weapons - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-top-10-most-powerful-weapons/
3-The Swamp Orange Thing : utterly CLUELESS and GREEDY - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-swamp-orange-thing-clueless-and-greedy/
4-The 88th wave of Iran's True Promise IV ongoing Operation : more Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA's assets destroyed - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-88th-wave-of-irans-true-promise-iv-ongoing-operation-more-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usas-assets-destroyed/
5-China & Iran set a trap for the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA before the war in West Asia started - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-iran-set-a-trap-for-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-before-the-war-in-west-asia-started/
6-US, UK lose "safe haven" status : Persian Gulf capital flight heads to China - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-uk-lose-safe-haven-status-persian-gulf-capital-flight-heads-to-china/
7-German state media accuses China of "propaganda" for saying the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA is agressor in Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/german-state-media-accuses-china-of-propaganda-for-saying-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-is-agressor-in-iran/
8-Tucker Carlson admits : China's the real winner of this war in West Asia - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/tucker-carlson-chinas-the-real-winner-of-this-war-in-west-asia/
9-Iran names the US Navy officers allegedly behind the deadly Minab school strike having killed 168 schoolgirls - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-names-us-navy-officers-allegedly-behind-the-deadly-minab-school-strike-having-killed-168-schoolgirls/
10-Michael Hudson and Steve Keen : HOW the global crisis will unfold - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/michael-hudson-how-the-global-crisis-will-unfold/