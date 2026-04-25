China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260421
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-The PETRODOLLAR is DEAD : YUAN is replacing the usd for oil trade - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/petrodollar-is-dead-yuan-is-replacing-the-usd-for-oil-trade/
2-Blame Game continues following Lost US Battle amid Continued War on Iran : unwaveringly REMEMBER that the essential is CONTINUITY of AGENDA coming from the US kakistocratic uniparty - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/blame-game-continues-following-lost-us-battle-amid-continued-war-on-iran-unwaveringly-remember-that-the-essential-is-continuity-of-agenda-coming-from-the-us-kakistocratic-uniparty/
3-FINAL JUDGMENT by Michael Collins Piper 1960-2015 (on the Unz Review e-platform) : THE ONLY BOOK TO READ if you truly want to understand what motivated those who killed JFK (1917-1963) on November 22, 1963 - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/final-judgment-by-michael-collins-piper-on-the-unz-review-e-platform-the-only-book-to-read-if-you-truly-want-to-understand-what-motivated-those-who-killed-kfk-1917-1963-on-november-22-1963/
4-The Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA to discuss terms of their surrender with Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-to-discuss-terms-of-their-surrender-with-iran/
5-Unsafe to be Christian in Jerusalem : Fear, harassment and empty holy sites - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/unsafe-to-be-christian-in-jerusalem-fear-harassment-and-empty-holy-sites/
6-REVEALED : the Orange Baboon of Barbaria paid Iran seven billion usd for having the privilege of negotiating with Iran BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/revealed-the-orange-baboon-of-barbaria-paid-iran-seven-billion-usd-for-the-negotiations/
7-HINDUTVA : Hindu Zionism and the US-InPAC is their AIPAC - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/hindutva-hindu-zionism-and-the-us-inpac-is-their-aipac/
8-The Supreme Art of War is defeating the enemies without fighting : easy to say but when achieved, it's really something awesome. LEGIT AI-generated video - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-supreme-art-of-war-is-defeating-the-enemies-without-fighting-easy-to-say-but-when-achieved-its-really-something-legit-ai-generated-video/
9-China "hidden" role in the West Asia war ? Rather China's discreet AND decisive role - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-hidden-role-in-the-west-asia-war-rather-chinas-discreet-and-decisive-role/
10-China steps in : GAME OVER - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-steps-in-game-over/