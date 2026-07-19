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1-NETANYAHOOOO MOCKS INDIA AS SMALL COUNTRY ... BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... India not knowing its place and being a most clumsy double-headed snake, what was expected inevitably came ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/netanyahoooo-mocks-india-as-small-country-bwahahahahabahahahaha/

2-Iran is giving the Uncouth Slaves/US a bloody nose. WHY are the Uncouth Slaves/US escalating towards China ?!! CHYNA ?!!! CHAYNA ?!!!!! WELL ... BCOZ the Uncouth Slaves/US are mostly HUDEMs : Hopelessly Unapologetic Delusional Entitled Morons ... BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-is-giving-the-uncouth-slaves-us-a-bloody-nose-why-are-the-uncouth-slaves-us-escalating-towards-china-chyna-chayna-well-bcoz-the-uncouth-slaves-us-are-delusional-entitled-mor/

3-The Jewish religion behind EVERY secret society : a balanced conceptual presentation of the basic ideas of the Jewish Kabbalah (Reception or received Tradition) which is also quite level-headed - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-jewish-religion-behind-every-secret-society-a-balanced-conceptual-presentation-of-the-basic-ideas-of-the-jewish-kabbalah-reception-or-received-tradition/

4-Did China just save the World from an oil crisis ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/did-china-save-the-world-from-an-oil-crisis/

5-Chinese nuclear submarine Missile rocks US : Pentagon admits threat as PLA drops stunning proof - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinese-nuclear-submarine-missile-rocks-us-pentagon-admits-threat-as-pla-drops-stunning-proof/

6-While the US watches the Middle East, China & Russia just did THIS in Qingdao - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/while-the-us-watches-the-middle-east-china-russia-just-did-this-in-qingdao/

7-China's new material is 500% stronger than concrete and costs 40% less - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-new-material-is-500-stronger-than-concrete-and-costs-40-less/

8-I posted yesterday July 10, 2026 a video offering a sugar-coated version for goyim of the Kabbalah for expounding calmly its basic ideas. Today I post a video disclosing an essential information related to the mythological concept (narrative) of the Shevirat ha-Kelim which illuminates the true intention of the Kabbalists - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/i-posted-yesterday-july-10-2026-a-video-offering-a-sugar-coated-version-for-goyim-of-the-kabbalah-for-expounding-calmly-its-basic-ideas-today-i-post-a-video-disclosing-an-essential-info-related-to-t/

9-IRAN ATTACKS ALL US Bases in the Gulf and CLOSES the Strait of HORMUZ - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-attacks-all-us-bases-in-the-gulf-and-closes-the-strait-of-hormuz/

10-Was Lindsey Graham assassinated by Russia and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/was-lindsay-graham-assassinated-by-russia-and-the-islamic-revolution-guard-corps-irgc/

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