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1-Iran & China blew up the petrodollar system - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-china-blew-up-the-petrodollar-system/

2-While everyone watched Iran, China quietly took over the World - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/while-everyone-watched-iran-china-quietly-took-over-the-world/

3-Pax Americana ended in 1963 & Bellum Judaica followed from 1963 to 2026 and Pax SPKR Sino-Perso-Koreo-Russica started from June 2026 to the far future - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pax-americana-ended-in-1963-bellum-judaica-followed-from-1963-to-2026-pax-spkr-sino-perso-koreo-russica-started-from-june-2026-to-the-far-future/

4-China ended the WIU (West-Israhell-Uncouth Slaves/US) war of agression against Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-ended-the-wiu-west-israhell-uncouth-slaves-us-war-of-agression-against-iran/

5-An irreversible blow to Israhell - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/an-irreversible-blow-to-israhell/

6-NO PHOTOS with US WAR CRIMINALS : said the Iranian rulers - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/no-photos-with-us-war-criminals-said-the-iranian-rulers/

7-Iran dropped power BOMBSHELL, West shocked : CHINA & IRAN will lead every future bloc - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-dropped-power-bombshell-west-shocked-china-iran-will-lead-every-future-bloc/

8-Eric Shit admits the utter failure of the Western pirates to stop China's return BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/eric-shit-admits-the-utter-failure-of-the-western-barbarians-to-stop-chinas-return-bwahahahahahahahahahahahaha/

9-The US will collapse soon - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-us-will-collapse-soon/

10-China's African tariffs removal, trade surge SPURS yuan adoption - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-african-rariffs-removal-trade-surge-spurs-yuan-adoption/

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