China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260721
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-Jiang Xueqin is peddling predictive programming for the kakistocratic Anglo-Zio-American EstabLishment AZAEL Bellum Judaica New World Order but he's NOT wrong here : the US will invade Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/jiang-xueqin-is-peddling-predictive-programming-for-the-kakistocratic-anglo-zio-american-establishment-azael-bellum-judaica-new-world-order-but-hes-not-wrong-here-the-us-will-invade-iran/
2-IRAN LAUNCHES ADVANCED MISSILES : Fattah-1, Zulfiqar and Fateh-110 BLAST strategic US assets - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-launches-advanced-missiles-fattah-1-zulfiqar-and-fateh-110-blast-strategic-us-assets/
3-Russia & Iran DOUBLE DOWN as the West enters a prolonged conflict - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russia-iran-double-down-as-the-west-enters-a-prolonged-conflict/
4-Pepe Escobar : Yemen joins the war and the entire Middle East could go up in flames - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-yemen-joins-the-war-and-the-entire-middle-east-could-go-up-in-flames/
5-The Orange Muppet instantly FOLDED and TACOed on tolls for the Hormuz Strait !!! BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-orange-muppet-instantly-folded-and-tacoed-on-tolls-for-the-hormuz-strait-bwahahahahahahahahahahahahaha/
6-We were wrong about DeepSeek. NOW Chinese companies export trillions of AI tokens - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/we-were-wrong-about-deepseek-now-chinese-companies-export-trillions-of-ai-tokens/
7-Iran uses highly explosive drones for wiping off US bases AND calls for popular revolution : EXPEL THE INVADERS !!! - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-uses-highly-explosive-drones-for-wiping-out-us-bases-and-calls-for-popular-revolution-expel-the-invaders/
8-China plus Russia plus Iran plus North Korea build 70% of the World's warships - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-plus-russia-plus-iran-plus-north-korea-build-70-of-the-worlds-warships/
9-There is no way to catch up with China - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/there-is-no-way-to-catch-up-with-china/
10-Definite delusional entitled morons accuse China of preventing developing nations of improving their lots : LOOK INTO THE MIRROR, SORE LOSERS !!! - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/definite-delusional-entitled-morons-accuse-china-of-preventing-developing-nations-of-improving-their-lots-look-into-the-mirror-sore-losers/