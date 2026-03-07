Share

1-A rare United Statian NOT being like the usual Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA explains with pristine clarity who the Shia Iranians are and what Iran as a nation is and RIGHTLY PREDICTED that IRAN WILL ultimately BE VICTORIOUS - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-rare-united-statian-not-being-like-the-usual-brainwashed-delusional-entitled-moronic-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-explains-with-pristine-clarity-what-the-shia-iranians-are-and-what-is-iran/

2-Multi-warhead Missiles blast Israel AND 27 US bases GONE - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/multi-warhead-missiles-blast-israel-and-27-us-bases-gone/

3-Israhell's FINAL WAR - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/israhells-last-war/

4-China says it supports Iran in protecting its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-says-it-supports-iran-in-protecting-its-sovereignty-security-and-territorial-integrity/

5-IRAN FLATTENS US ASSETS in 9 COUNTRIES - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-flattens-us-assets-in-9-countries/

Refer a friend

6-More than a crime, a blunder. More than a blunder, a ritual sacrifice of 167 virgin girls to their most evil bloodthirsty deity Baal - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/more-than-a-crime-a-blunder-more-than-a-blunder-a-ritual-sacrifice-of-167-virgin-girls-to-their-evil-deity-baal/

7-IRAN UNBROKEN - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-unbroken/

8-China's glorious mission granted to her by Destiny & Universal History : BUILDING THE WORLD THAT ENDS the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA's predations - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-glorious-mission-granted-to-her-by-destiny-universal-history-building-the-world-that-ends-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usas-predations/

9-The 13 Colonies were the original Epstein Island - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-13-colonies-were-the-original-epstein-island/

10-COLLAPSE : US assets IMPLODE as Iran War financial SHOCK goes global - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/collapse-us-assets-implode-as-iran-war-financial-shock-goes-global/

Share

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s Judeo-Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…