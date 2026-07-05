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1-Pepe Escobar : the Orange Muppet was told to shut the f***ck up concerning the war against Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-the-orange-muppet-was-told-to-shut-the-fck-up-concerning-the-war-against-iran/

2-US exiting Iran & West Asia but losing the future to China ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-exiting-iran-west-asia-but-losing-the-future-to-china/

3-Pepe Escobar : HOW did Pakistan's hidden tech stop kill chain in Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-how-did-pakistans-hidden-tech-stop-chain-kill-in-iran/

4-The political re-alignment nobody saw coming : HOW WOKE FAILED - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-political-re-alignment-nobody-saw-coming-how-woke-failed/

5-WHY China successfully achieves megaprojects that Europe doesn't even dare to imagine ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-china-successfully-achieves-megaprojects-that-europe-doesnt-even-dare-to-imagine/

6-RUBICON CROSSED : PERMANENT CONFLICT on RUSSIA - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/rubicon-crossed-permanent-conflict-on-russia/

7-Israhell just triggered the next war : PREPARING TO BOMB YEMEN - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/israhell-just-triggered-the-next-war-preparing-to-bomb-yemen/

8-What the most famous rabbi has to say about Jesus : Maimonides (born in 1135 or 1138, died in 1204) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/what-the-most-famous-rabbi-has-to-say-about-jesus-maimonides-born-in-1135-or-1138-died-in-1204/

9-CAN CHINA RESIST THE TEMPTATION OF EMPIRE ? China can easily avoid the Euro-Atlanticist type of predatory imperialism but Empire is naturally consubstantial to China's identity for the last 33 centuries and keeping on : P.E.A.C.E. & G.L.O.R.Y. - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/can-china-resist-the-temptation-of-empire-china-can-easily-avoid-the-euro-atlanticist-type-of-predatory-imperialism-but-empire-is-naturally-consubstantial-to-chinas-identity-for-the-last-33-centur/

10-WHY DEMOCRACY REWARDS IDIOTS ? Plato (427 bce-347 bce) saw it coming 2400 years ago - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-democracy-rewards-idiots-plato-427-bce-347-bce-saw-it-coming-2400-years-ago/

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