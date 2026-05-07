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1-Having soft power as sovereign nations - China, Russia, Iran - is a diametrically different reality than having soft power as stooges for the West (Japan, South Korea, etc) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/having-soft-power-as-sovereign-nations-china-russia-iran-is-a-diametrically-different-reality-than-having-soft-power-as-stooges-for-the-west-japan-south-korea-etc/

2-The Parable of the Prodigal Son : the epistemological Journey to Infinite Awareness - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-parable-of-the-prodigal-son-the-epistemological-journey-to-infinite-awareness/

3-When CHINA RULES the World - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/when-china-rules-the-world/

4-There is simply no national social credit system in Mainland China : video packed with facts - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/there-is-simply-no-national-social-credit-system-in-mainland-china/

5-2 US warships hit by Iranian missiles after failed attemps to cross the Hormuz Strait - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/2-us-warships-hit-by-iranian-missiles-after-failed-attemps-to-cross-the-hormuz-strait/

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6-China said no to the Uncouth Slaves/US - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-said-no-to-the-uncouth-slaves-us/

7-China's unprecedented move opens door for a new global financial system - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-unprecedented-move-opens-door-for-a-new-global-financial-system/

8-The hidden logic behind Iran War and WHY it might backfire ... Well ... it already ... backfired ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-hidden-logic-behind-iran-war-and-why-it-might-backfire/

9-Massive layoffs sweep US economy & Bessent Bond lifeline COLLAPSES - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/massive-layoffs-sweep-us-economy-bessent-bond-lifeline-collapses/

10-India betrays BRICS de-dollarization : Modi the watchdog fails to win Trump's mercy - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/india-betrays-brics-de-dollarization-modi-the-watchdog-fails-to-win-trumps-mercy/

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