Share

1-BRUTAL : World pulls the trigger on Treasuries as the US financial system just flipped

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/brutal-world-pulls-the-trigger-on-treasuries-as-the-us-financial-system-just-flipped/

2-HILARIOUS : Iran’s EPIC TROLLING of ALL the ORANGE BABOON of BARBARIA’s ultimatums

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/hilarious-irans-epic-trolling-of-the-baboon-of-barbarias-ultimatums/

3-Iran to the Orange Baboon of Barbaria : SCREW YOUR CEASEFIRE !!! BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA …

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-to-the-orange-baboon-of-barbaria-screw-your-ceasefire/

4-IRAN’s TEN POINTS are the negotiating CONDITIONS coming from a Strategic & Victorious Nation notwithstanding the immense losses undergone by Iran

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/irans-ten-points-are-the-negotiating-conditions-coming-from-a-strategic-victorious-nation-notwithstanding-the-immense-losses-undergone-by-iran /

5-KMT Chairwoman CHENG Liwun pays homage to SUN Yatsen mausoleum in Nanjing

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/kmt-chairwoman-cheng-liwun-pays-homage-to-sun-yatsen-mausoleum-in-nanjing/

6-US humiliating reversal, petrodollar hegemony break

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-humiliating-reversal-petrodollar-hegemony-breaks/

7-What does WINNING mean for the next hundred years ?

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/what-does-winning-mean-for-the-next-hundred-years/

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-humiliating-reversal-petrodollar-hegemony-breaks/

8-China just achieved the BIGGEST energy breakthrough in history and it’s not … nuclear fusion but rather FREE FUEL FOREVER

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-just-achieved-the-biggest-energy-breakthrough-in-history-and-its-not-nuclear-fusion/

9-The Orange Baboon of Barbaria & Israhell break “ceasefire”

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-orange-baboon-of-barbaria-israhell-break-ceasefire/

10-Abby Martin went to Israel : it’s WORSE than you think

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/abby-martin-went-to-israel-its-worse-than-you-think/

Share

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s Judeo-Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…