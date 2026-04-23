China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260415
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-BRUTAL : World pulls the trigger on Treasuries as the US financial system just flipped
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/brutal-world-pulls-the-trigger-on-treasuries-as-the-us-financial-system-just-flipped/
2-HILARIOUS : Iran’s EPIC TROLLING of ALL the ORANGE BABOON of BARBARIA’s ultimatums
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/hilarious-irans-epic-trolling-of-the-baboon-of-barbarias-ultimatums/
3-Iran to the Orange Baboon of Barbaria : SCREW YOUR CEASEFIRE !!! BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA …
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-to-the-orange-baboon-of-barbaria-screw-your-ceasefire/
4-IRAN’s TEN POINTS are the negotiating CONDITIONS coming from a Strategic & Victorious Nation notwithstanding the immense losses undergone by Iran
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/irans-ten-points-are-the-negotiating-conditions-coming-from-a-strategic-victorious-nation-notwithstanding-the-immense-losses-undergone-by-iran /
5-KMT Chairwoman CHENG Liwun pays homage to SUN Yatsen mausoleum in Nanjing
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/kmt-chairwoman-cheng-liwun-pays-homage-to-sun-yatsen-mausoleum-in-nanjing/
6-US humiliating reversal, petrodollar hegemony break
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-humiliating-reversal-petrodollar-hegemony-breaks/
7-What does WINNING mean for the next hundred years ?
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/what-does-winning-mean-for-the-next-hundred-years/
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-humiliating-reversal-petrodollar-hegemony-breaks/
8-China just achieved the BIGGEST energy breakthrough in history and it’s not … nuclear fusion but rather FREE FUEL FOREVER
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-just-achieved-the-biggest-energy-breakthrough-in-history-and-its-not-nuclear-fusion/
9-The Orange Baboon of Barbaria & Israhell break “ceasefire”
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-orange-baboon-of-barbaria-israhell-break-ceasefire/
10-Abby Martin went to Israel : it’s WORSE than you think
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/abby-martin-went-to-israel-its-worse-than-you-think/