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1-The Anglo-Zio-American EstabLishment AZAEL's nightmare is not China, not Russia, not Iran but rather ... CONVERGENCE - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-anglo-zio-american-establishment-azaels-nightmare-is-not-china-not-russia-not-iran-but-rather-convergence/

2-A most ENTERTAINING video showing 2 house niggers slaving for the high oligarchs fighting each other ... The high oligarchs are LAUghing, LAUGHing, LAUGHING ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-most-entertaining-video-showing-2-house-niggers-for-the-high-oligarchs-fighting-each-other-the-high-oligarchs-are-laughing-laughing-laughing/

3-The ultimate video offered by Jiang Xueqin the ching-chong slaving for the high oligarchs PREDICTIVELY PROGRAMMING a World government in Jerusalem : BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-ultimate-video-offered-by-jiang-xueqin-the-ching-chong-slaving-for-the-high-oligarchs-predictively-programming-a-world-government-in-jerusalem-bwahahahahahahahahahaha/

4-Seyed Mohammed Marandi : US attacked largest gas fields & Iran Declared Economic War

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/seyed-mohammed-marandi-us-attacked-largest-gas-fields-iran-declared-economic-war/

5-The Road to Tabriz : a ground-level view of the West’s war on Iran

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-road-to-tabriz-a-ground-level-view-of-the-wests-war-on-iran/

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6-How China’s new spacesuit solves what NASA found impossible

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-chinas-new-spacesuit-solves-what-nasa-found-impossible/

7-The Taiwanese people are much smarter than the delusional house niggers administering FOR NOW the island

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-taiwanese-people-are-much-smarter-than-the-delusional-house-niggers-administering-for-now-the-island/

8-Chinese Representative Torches UN/NATO at UNHRC over brazen hypocrisy

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinese-representative-torches-un-nato-at-unhrc-over-brazen-hypocrisy/

9-The Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA have lost the war in West Asia - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-have-lost-the-war-in-west-asia/

10-The Iranian open Devoted Aristocratic Oligarchy (IoDAO) : The war in West Asia will continue till total victory. IRAN LAUNCHED HER 57th WAVE OF MISSILES on Israhell & on US' assets in West Asia - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-iranian-open-devoted-aristocratic-oligarchy-iodao-the-war-in-west-asia-will-continue-till-total-victory-iran-launched-her-57th-wave-of-missiles-on-israhell-on-us-assets-in-west-asia/

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