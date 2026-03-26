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1-Iran uses *Qasem Soleimani* Missiles for devastating strikes against US & Israeli assets - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-uses-qasem-soleimani-missiles-for-devastating-strikes-against-us-israeli-assets/

2-The reality is in the name : the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-reality-is-in-the-name-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa/

3-The RAPIDLY shifting Global Power Dynamics and its impact on Taiwan, Japan & South Korea - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-rapidly-shifting-global-power-dynamics-and-its-impact-on-the-taiwan-japan-south-korea/

5-HOW IRAN & CHINA harmoniously INTEGRATE Persian 5-D Chess & Chinese 5-D Weiqi (Go) & quite SUCCESSFULLY too - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-iran-china-harmoniously-integrate-persian-5-d-chess-chinese-5-d-weiqi-go-quite-successfully-too/

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6-You dared agressing IRAN ? FACE THE CONSEQUENCES !!! - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/you-dared-agressing-iran-face-the-consequences/

7-WHY the wealthy merchants, in China's Classical Moral Order aka the Chinese Civilization, were put at the bottom of the social hierarchy ? Profit or Righteousness ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-the-wealthy-merchants-in-chinas-classical-moral-order-aka-the-chinese-civilization-were-put-at-the-bottom-of-the-social-hierarchy-profit-or-righteousness/

8-A Great Event to be wildly celebrated across the whole World : IRAN SHOOTS F-35 DOWN - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-great-event-to-be-wildly-celebrated-across-the-whole-world-iran-shoots-f-35-down/

10-Iran's ULTIMATUM to Israhell, to the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA, to the pedophile Epstein class : WITHDRAW FROM THE REGION or CHOOSE DEATH - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/irans-ultimatum-to-israhell-to-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-to-the-pedophile-epstein-class-withdraw-from-the-region-or-choose-death/

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