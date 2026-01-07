Share

1-Made in India 2025 : A LAUGHINGSTOCK - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/made-in-india-2025-a-laughingstock/

2-China's digital currency (e-yuan) just cancelled usd trade & usd bonds lifeline - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-digital-currency-e-yuan-just-cancelled-usd-trade-usd-bonds-lifeline/

3-END of US dollar : global repricing has begun (the EVIDENCE is worse than you think) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/end-of-us-dollar-global-repricing-has-begun-the-evidence-is-worse-than-you-think/

4-Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers 2026 New Year Address - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinese-president-xi-jinping-delivers-2026-new-year-address/

5-Highlights of Xi Jinping's 2025 diplomacy - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/highlights-of-xi-jinpings-2025-diplomacy/

Refer a friend

6-The JUSTICE MISSION 2025 on December 29 (in Chinese with English subtitles) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-justice-mission-2025-on-december-29-in-chinese-with-english-subtitles/

7-We are witnessing changes not seen in a century and this time, WE ARE DRIVING THE CHANGES - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/we-are-witnessing-changes-not-seen-in-a-century-and-this-time-we-are-driving-the-changes/

8-Cambodia & Thailand agree to consolidate ceasefire : China facilitated the talks - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/cambodia-thailand-agree-to-consolidate-ceasefire-china-facilitated-the-talks/

9-The CIA's FAILED attempt of destroying Putin's mansion - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-cias-failed-attempt-of-destroying-putins-mansion/

10-ODESSA IN FLAMES - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/odessa-in-flames/

Share

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…