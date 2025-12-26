Share

1-On the true meaning and value of the P5 status - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/on-the-true-meaning-and-value-of-the-p5-status/

2-MIND GAMES coming from the perfidious Westerners that the Japanese should be aware of ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/mind-games-coming-from-the-perfidious-westerners-that-the-japanese-should-be-aware-of/

3-What happened at Bondi Beach (Australia) was an Anglo-Zio-American kakistocracy/Israeli false flag. A name to remember : Arsen Ostrofsky - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/what-happened-at-bondi-beach-australia-was-an-anglo-zio-american-kakistocracy-israeli-false-flag-a-name-to-remember-arsen-oftrofsky/

4-The Swamp's Orange Muppet aka TACO is OWNED by the MEGA Jews (Ackman, Adelson, Altman, Thiel, etc.) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-swamps-orange-muppet-aka-taco-is-owned-by-the-mega-jews-ackman-adelson-altman-thiel-etc/

5-China is kicking US & Western Tech OUT of SUPPLY CHAINS - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-is-kicking-us-western-tech-out-of-supply-chains/

6-China's Stealth Duo is forcing the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA to rethink air defense : J-36 & H-20 - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-stealth-duo-is-forcing-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-to-rethink-air-defense-j-36-h-20/

7-Russian Warships helped the Venezuelian Fleet deliver a CRUSHING BLOW to the US in the Caribbean Sea - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russian-warships-helped-the-venezuelian-fleet-deliver-a-crushing-blow-to-the-us-in-the-caribbean-sea/

8-Foreign Central Banks are DUMPING US DEBT at alarming rates - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/foreign-central-banks-are-dumping-us-debt-at-alarming-rates/

9-The REAL US-China rivalry isn't chips or trade : it's SCIENCE - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-real-us-china-rivalry-isnt-chips-or-trade-its-science/

10-Twenty ancient Chinese inventions so advanced we still can't beat them - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/twenty-ancient-chinese-inventions-so-advanced-we-still-cant-beat-them/

