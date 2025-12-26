China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 251226
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
1-On the true meaning and value of the P5 status - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/on-the-true-meaning-and-value-of-the-p5-status/
2-MIND GAMES coming from the perfidious Westerners that the Japanese should be aware of ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/mind-games-coming-from-the-perfidious-westerners-that-the-japanese-should-be-aware-of/
3-What happened at Bondi Beach (Australia) was an Anglo-Zio-American kakistocracy/Israeli false flag. A name to remember : Arsen Ostrofsky - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/what-happened-at-bondi-beach-australia-was-an-anglo-zio-american-kakistocracy-israeli-false-flag-a-name-to-remember-arsen-oftrofsky/
4-The Swamp's Orange Muppet aka TACO is OWNED by the MEGA Jews (Ackman, Adelson, Altman, Thiel, etc.) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-swamps-orange-muppet-aka-taco-is-owned-by-the-mega-jews-ackman-adelson-altman-thiel-etc/
5-China is kicking US & Western Tech OUT of SUPPLY CHAINS - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-is-kicking-us-western-tech-out-of-supply-chains/
6-China's Stealth Duo is forcing the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA to rethink air defense : J-36 & H-20 - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-stealth-duo-is-forcing-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-to-rethink-air-defense-j-36-h-20/
7-Russian Warships helped the Venezuelian Fleet deliver a CRUSHING BLOW to the US in the Caribbean Sea - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russian-warships-helped-the-venezuelian-fleet-deliver-a-crushing-blow-to-the-us-in-the-caribbean-sea/
8-Foreign Central Banks are DUMPING US DEBT at alarming rates - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/foreign-central-banks-are-dumping-us-debt-at-alarming-rates/
9-The REAL US-China rivalry isn't chips or trade : it's SCIENCE - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-real-us-china-rivalry-isnt-chips-or-trade-its-science/
10-Twenty ancient Chinese inventions so advanced we still can't beat them - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/twenty-ancient-chinese-inventions-so-advanced-we-still-cant-beat-them/