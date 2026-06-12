Share

1-Yet another weirdo delusional entitled moronic predictive programmer ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/yet-another-weirdo-delusional-entitled-moronic-predictive-programmer/

2-Today's civilizational break against financial oligarchies - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/todays-civilizational-break-against-financial-oligarchies/

3-IRAN JUST WON - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-just-won/

4-Israhell's final solution for the goyim - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/israhells-final-solution-for-the-goyim/

5-The BIZARRE World of the Talmud - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-bizarre-world-of-the-talmud/

6-LARGE SCALE WAR IS COMING - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/large-scale-war-is-coming/

7-The Orang-Utan PANICS as Iran suspends ALL TALKS - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-orang-utan-panics-as-iran-suspends-all-talks/

8-Pepe Escobar : Death by a thousand cuts ::: HOW Iran just broke US imperialism - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/death-by-a-thousand-cuts-how-iran-just-broke-us-imperialism/

9-IRAN GOT THE BOMB - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-got-the-bomb/

10-80% of US startups just switched to Chinese AI - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/80-of-us-start-ups-just-switched-to-chinese-ai/

Refer a friend

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s Judeo-Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…