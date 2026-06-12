China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260611
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-Yet another weirdo delusional entitled moronic predictive programmer ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/yet-another-weirdo-delusional-entitled-moronic-predictive-programmer/
2-Today's civilizational break against financial oligarchies - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/todays-civilizational-break-against-financial-oligarchies/
3-IRAN JUST WON - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-just-won/
4-Israhell's final solution for the goyim - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/israhells-final-solution-for-the-goyim/
5-The BIZARRE World of the Talmud - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-bizarre-world-of-the-talmud/
6-LARGE SCALE WAR IS COMING - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/large-scale-war-is-coming/
7-The Orang-Utan PANICS as Iran suspends ALL TALKS - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-orang-utan-panics-as-iran-suspends-all-talks/
8-Pepe Escobar : Death by a thousand cuts ::: HOW Iran just broke US imperialism - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/death-by-a-thousand-cuts-how-iran-just-broke-us-imperialism/
9-IRAN GOT THE BOMB - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-got-the-bomb/
10-80% of US startups just switched to Chinese AI - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/80-of-us-start-ups-just-switched-to-chinese-ai/