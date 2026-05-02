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1-HOW delusional entitled morons are made on an industrial basis and no, it's not only the so-called boomers - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-delusional-entitled-morons-are-made-on-an-industrial-basis-and-no-its-not-only-the-so-called-boomers/

2-China has won the Iran war - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-has-won-the-iran-war/

3-China unveils her Quantum Teleportation project - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-unveils-her-quantum-teleportation-project/

4-China's new invention just ended the steam age - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-new-invention-just-ended-the-steam-age/

5-Trump got a NASTY AI surprise - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/trump-got-a-nasty-ai-surprise/

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6-HOW one man reverse-engineered 3 civilizations into a control system still the most powerful machine on Earth for making house niggers : AI-generated video but absolutely legit - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-one-man-reverse-engineered-3-civilizations-into-a-control-system-still-the-most-powerful-machine-on-earth-for-making-house-niggers/

7-Putin-Araghchi meeting : Iran reveals the key details - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/putin-araghchi-meeting-iran-reveals-the-key-details/

8-China just declared a New World Order - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-just-declared-a-new-world-order/

9-AI just went beyond the tipping point and nobody mentioned it - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/ai-just-went-beyond-the-tipping-point-and-nobody-mentioned-it/

10-IRAN WAR GOES GLOBAL - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-war-goes-global/

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