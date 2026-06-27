China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260627
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-China's Thorium REVOLUTION : DAZZLING 60 000 years of cheap energy - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-thorium-revolution-60-000-years-of-cheap-energy-2/
2-500 MILLION AN HOUR - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/500-million-an-hour/
3-The Uncouth Slaves/US fail to defeat Iran : hegemony CRUMBLES. India BLUNDERS and China WINS BIG !!! - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-uncouth-slaves-us-fail-to-defeat-iran-hegemony-crumbles-india-blunders-and-china-wins-big/
4-HOW did a Chinese MANPADS (MAN-Portable Air Defense System) bring down a F-15E ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-did-a-chinese-manpads-man-portable-air-defense-system-bring-down-a-f-15e/
5-China is preparing a post-Western NEW GLOBAL REALITY - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-is-preparing-a-post-western-new-global-reality/
6-Will the WIU - West-Israhell-US - war of agression & long siege against Iran restart on Friday June 19, 2026 ? The Netanyahu trap explained - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/will-the-us-israhell-war-of-agression-long-siege-against-iran-restart-on-friday-june-19-2026-the-netanyahu-trap-explained/
7-China would rather use gallium and other rare earths for winning the G6 race than feeding the Pentagon with those essential elements - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-would-rather-use-gallium-and-other-rare-earths-for-winning-the-g6-race-than-feeding-the-pentagon-with-those-essential-elements/
8-China's artificial sun just broke a limit that scientists call impossible - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-artificial-sun-just-broke-a-limit-that-scientists-call-impossible/
9-US debt auction just GONE BAD - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-debt-auction-just-gone-bad/
10-Pepe Escobar : HOW Iran outsmarted the Orange Muppet - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-how-iran-outsmarted-the-oramge-muppet/