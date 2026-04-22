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1-The Battle of Light

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-battle-of-light/

2-Seven reasons WHY China would smoke the US in a war

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/seven-reasons-why-china-would-smoke-the-us-in-a-war/

3-THE RETURN

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-return/

4-The Iran war has damaged much more US power in 4 weeks than Ukraine did in 4 years

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-iran-war-has-damaged-much-more-us-power-in-4-weeks-than-ukraine-did-in-4-years/

5-Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA : from global hegemon to struggling for being a mere regional entity ... BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ...

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-from-global-hegemon-to-struggling-to-be-a-mere-regional-entity-bwahahahahahahahahahahaha/

6-Artemis nonsense continued : YET ANOTHER FAKE TRIP TO THE MOON

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/artemis-nonsense-continued-yet-another-fake-trip-to-the-moon/

7-The war in West Asia is not for oil, it’s for destroying the usd Ponzi scheme, the most pervasive global scam owned by the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-war-in-west-asia-is-not-for-oil-its-for-destroying-the-usd-ponzi-scheme-the-most-pervasive-global-scam-owned-by-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa/

8-smiling Iranian youth in Tehran : After the war, we will be a superpower

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-smiling-iranian-youth-in-tehran-after-the-war-we-will-be-a-superpower/

9-The BABOON of BARBARIA will annihilate civilization in Iran tonight … A great empire will fall but WHICH ONE ?!! BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA …

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-baboon-of-barbaria-will-annihilate-civilization-in-iran-tonight-a-great-empire-will-fall-but-which-one-bwahahahahahahahahahahahahaha/

10-Tucker Carlson : Only China can open the Strait of Hormuz

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/tucker-carlson-only-china-can-open-the-strait-of-hormuz/

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