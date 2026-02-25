Share

1-A certain healthy suspicion is the right attitude when interacting with delusional entitled morons - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-certain-healthy-suspicion-is-the-right-attitude-when-interacting-with-delusional-entitled-morons/

2-An OUTSIDER portrayed quite reasonably The Oligarchical Network - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/an-outsider-portrayed-quite-reasonably-the-oligarchical-network/

3-A VERY SIMPLE RULE QUITE EASY TO REMEMBER - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-very-simple-rule-quite-easy-to-remember/

4-Japan's Central Bank just made a $ One Trillion Move against the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/japans-central-bank-just-made-a-one-trillion-move-against-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa/

5-US foreign policy relationship to fiat currency central bank governance - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-foreign-policy-relationship-to-fiat-currency-central-bank-governance/

6-CHINA PUBLICLY HUMILIATED ISRAEL - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-publicly-humiliated-israel/

7-Is Rubio quietly rebranding colonialism in Africa ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/is-rubio-quietly-rebranding-colonialism-in-africa/

8-China just gave Iran the ONE weapon that scares the US Navy : the Chinese HQ-9B Air Defense System - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-just-gave-iran-the-one-weapon-that-scares-the-us-navy-the-chinese-hq-9b-air-defense-system/

9-China leaks US Air Defense positions to Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-leaks-us-air-defense-positions-to-iran/

10-This is HOW China is taking humans to the Moon before NASA & SpaceX - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/this-is-how-china-is-taking-humans-to-the-moon-before-nasa-spacex/

