China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines...
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
1-The Suez Canal is open again : the weird reason the global shipping industry doesn’t want to use it - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-suez-canal-is-open-again-the-weird-reason-the-global-shipping-industry-doesnt-want-to-use-it/
2-China keeps on dumping US debt : G7 panic buys gold & silver from Shanghai - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-keeps-on-dumping-us-debt-g7-panic-buys-gold-silver-from-shanghai/
3-Bitcoin $84K Collapse was not an accident - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/bitcoin-84k-collapse-was-not-an-accident/
4-Beyond Communism : the MPH formula that actually runs China ::: MPH : Meritocracy : Pragmatism : Honesty - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/beyond-communism-the-mph-formula-that-actually-runs-china-mph-meritocracy-pragmatism-honesty/
5-WHY the US is losing the AI race - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-the-us-is-losing-the-ai-race/
6-China launches the 2026 BRICS Master Plan : This changes everything - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-launches-the-2026-brics-master-plan-this-changes-everthing/
7-Major usd devaluation has begun - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/major-usd-devaluation-has-begun/
8-The “unthinkable” deal the US just offered China & Venezuela - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-unthinkable-deal-the-us-just-offered-china-venezuela/
9-China builds its own EUV machine and destroyed ASML monopoly - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-builds-its-own-euv-machine-and-destroyed-asml-monopoly/
10-How China built its Chip Empire - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-china-built-its-chip-empire/