China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260519
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-Pepe Escobar : What did Trump bring to Beijing ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-what-did-trump-bring-to-beijing/
2-BEWARE !!! You are "invited" to be zionists - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/beware-you-are-invited-to-be-zionists/
3-Pepe Escobar : A Babe in the Woods in Beijing - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-a-babe-in-the-woods-in-beijing/
4-The REAL reason for Trump's visit to China : it's for the US economy, STUPID !!! The Orange Pegs utterly failed to really harm China economically from 2017 to 2021 & from 2025, harming instead the Uncouth Slaves/US - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-real-reason-for-trumps-visit-to-china-its-for-the-us-economy-stupid-the-orange-pegs-utterly-failed-to-harm-china-economically-and-harmed-instead-the-uncouth-slaves-us/
5-Xi Jinping to Trump in Beijing : Currently transformation not seen in a century is accelerating ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/president-xi-jinping-currently-transformation-not-seen-in-a-century-is-accelerating/
6-It's the end of the American "Empire" - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/its-the-end-of-the-american-empire/
7-Big win for China during Trump visit - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/big-win-for-china-during-trump-visit/
8-India fixates on the US-China talks : it is not at the table but on the menu !!! BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/india-fixates-on-the-us-china-talks-it-is-not-at-the-table-but-on-the-menu-bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha/
9-China issues SEVERE warning on Taiwan - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-issues-severe-warning-on-taiwan/
10-China's REAL CRYSTAL CLEAR positions on Iran & on Taiwan - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-real-crystal-clear-positions-on-iran-on-taiwan/