China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260309
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-Ten Hours that shook West Asia - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/ten-hours-that-shook-west-asia/
2-Iran's FATTAH-2 : the hypersonic missile rewriting the rules of modern warfare - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/irans-fattah-2-the-hypersonic-missile-rewriting-the-rules-of-modern-warfare/
3-Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA : Be inspired by the US Marines Sergeant BRIAN McGINNIS and WAKE UP !!! DON'T DIE USELESSLY & STOOPIDLY FOR ISRAHELL - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-be-inspired-by-the-us-marines-sergeant-brian-mcginnis-and-wake-up-dont-die-uselessly-for-israhell/
4-The Second Coming of Jesus-Christ as a tool for recruiting cannon fodder and useful idiots - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-second-coming-of-jesus-christ-as-a-tool-for-recruiting-cannon-fodder-and-useful-idiots/
5-A reminder : WHICH PATH TO PERSIA (Brookings Institute, 2009) the plan devised 17 years ago for the present onslaught on Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-reminder-path-to-persia-brookings-institute-2009-the-plan-devised-17-years-ago-for-the-present-onslaught-on-iran/
6-A good overview of the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA's destroyed assets in West Asia by Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-good-overview-of-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usas-destroyed-assets-in-west-asia-by-iran/
7-Iran united itself by BREAKING the Middle East - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-united-itself-by-breaking-the-middle-east/
8-WHY China THINKS the West is declining - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-china-thinks-the-west-is-declining/
9-KHORRAMSHAHR-4 ... lands on Tel-Aviv - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/khorramshahr-4-lands-on-tel-aviv/
10-Iran uses SECRET WEAPON in the Persian Gulf - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-uses-secret-weapon-in-the-persian-gulf/