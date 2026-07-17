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1-CHINA LAUNCHES NEW GOLD CURRENCY - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-launches-new-gold-currency/

2-J.ust D.umb Varnish accidentally revealed the US strategy for Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/j-ust-d-umb-varnish-accidentally-revealed-the-us-strategy-for-iran/

3-China did not become great by building factories. China became really great by building INTEGRATED global systems - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-did-not-become-great-by-building-factories-china-really-became-great-by-building-integrated-global-systems/

4-China checkmates the US in Brazil - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-checkmates-the-us-in-brazil/

5-Russia's trap for Europe is working - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russias-trap-for-europe-is-working/

6-Iran's secret weapon : China holds the real power - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/irans-secret-weapon-china-holds-the-real-power/

7-Iran rejects talks : Trump hints return to war - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-rejects-talks-trump-hints-return-to-war/

8-HOW the US is quietly becoming Japan even if the reactions will be quite different because of the stark differences in their fundamental mindsets - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-the-us-is-quietly-becoming-japan-even-if-the-reactions-will-be-quite-different-because-of-the-stark-differences-in-fundamental-mindsets/

9-Family ties of the Saxe-Coburg & Gotha family (Windsor) and of the Battenberg family (Mountbatten) with the Jews through the German princely family of Hesse-Cassel (from the 24th minute for this specific topic) ALSO the imperialistic Milner Circle and the Plan of the British monarchy - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/family-ties-of-the-saxe-coburg-gotha-family-windsor-and-of-the-battenberg-family-mountbatten-with-the-jews-through-the-german-princely-family-of-hesse-cassel-last-25-minutes-of-the-video/

10-Yanis Varoufakis : Iran is Trump's WATERLOO - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/yannis-varoufakis-iran-is-trumps-waterloo/

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