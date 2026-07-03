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1-China is dealing a new blow to the US military-industrial complex - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-is-dealing-a-new-blow-to-the-us-military-industrial-complex/

2-DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) needs new powerful batteries for the Department of War. China just built them and will never sell them to the Uncouth Slaves/US - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/darpa-defense-advanced-research-projects-agency-needs-new-powerful-batteries-for-the-department-of-war-china-just-built-them-and-will-certainly-not-sell-them-to-the-uncouth-slaves-us/

3-Israhell apparently having a serious death wish by antagonizing the 2 REAL regional powers of West Asia : IRAN & TÜRKIYE - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/israhell-apparently-having-a-serious-death-wish-by-antagonizing-the-2-real-regional-powers-iran-turkiye/

4-US tech relies on Indian engineers as local education fails BUT China has the talent advantage - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-tech-relies-on-indian-engineers-as-local-educatin-fails-but-china-has-the-talent-advantage/

5-Pepe Escobar : Saudi Arabia just DUMPED the US - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-saudi-arabia-just-dumped-the-us/

6-China is winning the global energy war BY A MILE and nobody is paying attention - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-is-winning-the-global-energy-war-by-a-mile-and-nobody-is-paying-attention/

7-China is winning the global energy war BY A MILE and nobody is paying attention - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-is-winning-the-global-energy-war-by-a-mile-and-nobody-is-paying-attention/

8-HUAWEI designed a chip that shouldn't exist : Moore's Law is dying - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/huawei-designed-a-chip-that-shouldnt-exist-moores-law-is-dying/

9-Huawei Harmony OS on 1.3 billion devices : US losing to China - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

10-EUROPE, UNITED STATES, CANADA, THE WORLD FOREWARNED* - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/europe-united-states-canada-the-world-forewarned/

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