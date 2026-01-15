Share

1-IRAN IS MILITARILY READY - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-is-militarily-ready/

2-Iran's Gen Z (60% of the population) wants a powerful & sovereign Iran, not Iran being a stooge for the West - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/irans-gen-z-60-of-the-population-wants-a-powerful-sogereign-iran-not-iran-being-a-stooge-for-the-west/

3-KINETIC GLOBAL (or at least grand regional) WAR IS COMING - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/kinetic-global-or-at-least-grand-regional-war-is-coming/

4-The Only Meaningful Question in real politics - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-only-meaningful-question-in-real-politics/

5-WHY Trump's Venezuela war is a GIFT for China - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-trumps-venezuela-war-is-a-gift-for-china/

Refer a friend

6-CHINA IS BUILDING A NATION THAT DOESN'T NEED OIL (China is 80% energy-independent and the 20% imported energy will decrease progressively) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-is-building-a-nation-that-doesnt-need-oil-china-is-80-energy-independent-and-the-20-imported-energy-will-decrease-progressively/

7-China SMACKING DOWN the most dangerous house nigger for the West in East Asia - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-smacking-down-the-most-dangerous-house-nigger-for-the-west-in-east-asia/

8-The Ayatollah Ali Khamenei exposes Trump's role in Iran Riots - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-ayatollah-ali-khamenei-exposes-trumps-role-in-iran-riots/

9-Russia & China Militaries join Iran for massive war games : Prep to fight off the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA if the Swamp Orange Thing attacks ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russia-china-militaries-join-iran-for-massive-war-games-prep-to-fight-off-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-if-the-swamp-orange-thing-attacks/

10-Trump threatens the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei : Beijing Breaks Silence - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/trump-threatens-the-ayatollah-ali-khamenai-beijing-breaks-silence/

Share

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…