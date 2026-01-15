China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260115
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
1-IRAN IS MILITARILY READY - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-is-militarily-ready/
2-Iran's Gen Z (60% of the population) wants a powerful & sovereign Iran, not Iran being a stooge for the West - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/irans-gen-z-60-of-the-population-wants-a-powerful-sogereign-iran-not-iran-being-a-stooge-for-the-west/
3-KINETIC GLOBAL (or at least grand regional) WAR IS COMING - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/kinetic-global-or-at-least-grand-regional-war-is-coming/
4-The Only Meaningful Question in real politics - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-only-meaningful-question-in-real-politics/
5-WHY Trump's Venezuela war is a GIFT for China - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-trumps-venezuela-war-is-a-gift-for-china/
6-CHINA IS BUILDING A NATION THAT DOESN'T NEED OIL (China is 80% energy-independent and the 20% imported energy will decrease progressively) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-is-building-a-nation-that-doesnt-need-oil-china-is-80-energy-independent-and-the-20-imported-energy-will-decrease-progressively/
7-China SMACKING DOWN the most dangerous house nigger for the West in East Asia - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-smacking-down-the-most-dangerous-house-nigger-for-the-west-in-east-asia/
8-The Ayatollah Ali Khamenei exposes Trump's role in Iran Riots - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-ayatollah-ali-khamenei-exposes-trumps-role-in-iran-riots/
9-Russia & China Militaries join Iran for massive war games : Prep to fight off the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA if the Swamp Orange Thing attacks ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russia-china-militaries-join-iran-for-massive-war-games-prep-to-fight-off-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-if-the-swamp-orange-thing-attacks/
10-Trump threatens the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei : Beijing Breaks Silence - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/trump-threatens-the-ayatollah-ali-khamenai-beijing-breaks-silence/