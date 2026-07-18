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1-Iran strikes 85 US targets in multiple missiles waves - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-strikes-85-us-targets-in-multiple-missiles-waves/

2-The moment the US realized China won the AI race - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-moment-the-us-realized-china-won-the-ai-race/

3-The Uncouth Slaves/US want to be the Boss of the World and that involves taking down China - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-uncouth-slaves-us-want-to-be-the-boss-of-the-world-and-that-involves-to-take-down-china/

4-The West is scared about China ... so they lie about it - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-west-is-scared-about-china-so-they-lie-about-it/

5-Three front war MADNESS : the West just lost EVERYTHING - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/three-front-war-madness-the-west-just-lost-everything/

6-One Chinese AI model just wiped out $1 trillion in one day : and they're just getting started - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/one-chinese-ai-model-just-wiped-out-1-trillion-in-one-day-and-theyre-just-getting-started/

7-On July 6, 2026, China's JL missile flies over Japan : the 90-minute notice triggers TOKYO MELTDOWN - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/on-july-6-2026-chinas-jl-missile-flies-over-japan-the-90-minute-notice-triggers-tokyo-meltdown/

8-China wins : China is about to pop the AI bubble - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-wins-china-is-about-to-pop-the-ai-bubble/

9-Einar Tangen : China's digital currency & DE-DOLLARIZATION - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/einar-tangen-chinas-digital-currency-de-dollarization/

10-Pepe Escobar : Trump begins ALL-OUT WAR and the Iranian hypersonic missiles SMASH US Bases - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-trump-begins-all-out-war-and-the-iranian-hypersonic-missiles-smash-us-bases/

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