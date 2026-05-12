China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260512
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-Pepe Escobar : Iran strikes the UAE in multiple attacks, Iran fires at US ships AND Projects Freedom BEGINS - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-iran-strikes-the-uae-in-multiple-attacks-iran-fires-at-us-ships-and-projects-freedom-begins/
2-China pushes back against US sanctions on Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-pushes-back-against-us-sanctions-on-iran/
3-US loans are dying : countries are cancelling them for China's RMB & the Iran War makes it worse - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-loans-are-dying-countries-are-cancelling-them-for-chinas-rmb-the-iran-war-makes-it-worse/
4-India's Ponzi Scheme - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/indias-ponzi-scheme/
5-The Mother of ALL - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-mother-of-all/
6-Pepe Escobar on the most dynamic and creative RICh triangle FOR EURASIAN INTEGRATION : Russia-Iran-China - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-on-the-rich-triangle-russia-iran-china/
7-The Uncouth Slaves/US seriously lacking weapons especially missiles : KAPUTT !!! BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-uncouth-slaves-us-seriously-lacking-weapons-kaput-bwahahahahahahahahahahahaha/
8-Russia and China are the only nuclear superpowers - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russia-and-china-are-the-only-nuclear-superpowers/
9-Western predatory imperialism buttressed IDEOLOGICALLY by "religious" unhinged pretensions : the best explanation for the present US/West/Israhell war against Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/western-predatory-imperialism-buttressed-ideologically-by-religious-unhinged-pretensions-the-best-explanation-for-the-present-us-west-israhell-war-against-iran/
10-The Orange Pegs called China "very respectful" after she openly defies the sanctions from the Uncouth Slaves/US : WHEN DEALING with SCUMS, the language of strength is the only right one - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-orange-pegs-called-china-very-respectful-after-she-openly-defies-the-sanctions-from-the-uncouth-slaves-us-dealing-with-scums-the-language-of-strength-is-the-only-right-one/