Share

1-Pepe Escobar : Iran strikes the UAE in multiple attacks, Iran fires at US ships AND Projects Freedom BEGINS - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-iran-strikes-the-uae-in-multiple-attacks-iran-fires-at-us-ships-and-projects-freedom-begins/

2-China pushes back against US sanctions on Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-pushes-back-against-us-sanctions-on-iran/

3-US loans are dying : countries are cancelling them for China's RMB & the Iran War makes it worse - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-loans-are-dying-countries-are-cancelling-them-for-chinas-rmb-the-iran-war-makes-it-worse/

4-India's Ponzi Scheme - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/indias-ponzi-scheme/

5-The Mother of ALL - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-mother-of-all/

Share

6-Pepe Escobar on the most dynamic and creative RICh triangle FOR EURASIAN INTEGRATION : Russia-Iran-China - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-on-the-rich-triangle-russia-iran-china/

7-The Uncouth Slaves/US seriously lacking weapons especially missiles : KAPUTT !!! BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-uncouth-slaves-us-seriously-lacking-weapons-kaput-bwahahahahahahahahahahahaha/

8-Russia and China are the only nuclear superpowers - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russia-and-china-are-the-only-nuclear-superpowers/

9-Western predatory imperialism buttressed IDEOLOGICALLY by "religious" unhinged pretensions : the best explanation for the present US/West/Israhell war against Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/western-predatory-imperialism-buttressed-ideologically-by-religious-unhinged-pretensions-the-best-explanation-for-the-present-us-west-israhell-war-against-iran/

10-The Orange Pegs called China "very respectful" after she openly defies the sanctions from the Uncouth Slaves/US : WHEN DEALING with SCUMS, the language of strength is the only right one - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-orange-pegs-called-china-very-respectful-after-she-openly-defies-the-sanctions-from-the-uncouth-slaves-us-dealing-with-scums-the-language-of-strength-is-the-only-right-one/

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s Judeo-Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…