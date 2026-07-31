China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260731
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-Even some delusional entitled morons from the Uncouth Slaves/US are able of understanding that Iran will become the regional hegemon of West Asia - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/even-some-delusional-entitled-morons-from-the-uncouth-slaves-us-are-able-of-understanding-that-iran-will-become-the-regional-hegemon-of-west-asia/
2-China' Masterplan for West Asia and for the World - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-masterplan-for-west-asia-and-for-the-world/
3-Xiaolan DEBUNKED with surgical precision the various myths (narratives) through which the Western delusional entitled morons claimed their imaginary superiority ... BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/xiaolan-debunked-with-surgical-precision-the-various-myths-narratives-through-which-the-western-delusional-entitled-morons-claimed-their-imaginary-superiority-bwahahahahahaha/
4-SpaceX stock bloodbath destroys investors and US TECH IS NEXT - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/spacex-stock-bloodbath-destroys-investors-and-us-tech-is-next/
5-A Chinese, a German, a Swiss, an American and the oldest Confucian Classic plus a Daoist manual on meditation for remembering 德 inner power - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-chinese-a-german-a-swiss-an-american-and-the-oldest-confucian-classic-plus-a-daoist-manual-on-meditation-for-remembering-%e5%be%b7-inner-power/
6-HOW China is beating Anthropic and OpenAI at their own game - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-china-is-beating-anthropic-and-openai-at-their-own-game/
7-Wang Hong is the 2026 winner of the Fields Medal, Maths' equivalent of the Nobel Prize - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/wang-hong-is-the-2026-winner-of-the-fields-medal-maths-equivalent-of-the-nobel-prize/
8-HOW China became cool to Gen Z - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-china-became-cool-to-gen-z/
9-Washington's war just hit its breaking point - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/washingtons-war-just-hit-its-breaking-point/
10-This Chinese AI Chalkboard is blowing people's minds - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/this-chinese-ai-chalkboard-is-blowing-peoples-minds/