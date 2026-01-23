China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmudic West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260123
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
1-Iranian Seyed Mohammad Marandi : WHAT really happened in Iran and WHY the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA want to destroy IRAN - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iranian-seyed-mohammad-marandi-what-really-happened-in-iran-and-why-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-want-to-destroy-iran/
2-US Economic Empire COLLAPSES - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-economic-empire-collapses/
3-Iran just tested a New Intercontinental Missile - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-just-tested-a-new-intercontinental-missil/
4-The President & the Butler - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-president-the-butler/
5-WHY Canada chose China - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-canada-chose-china/
6-US assets COLLAPSE as China CANCELS buying while EU plans $10 trillion usd DUMP - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-assets-collapse-as-china-cancels-buying-while-eu-plans-10-trillions-usd-dump/
7-Iran's Ultimate Defense Plan - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/irans-ultimate-defense-plan/
8-The Iranian Oreshnik - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-iranian-oreshnik/
9-China University Rankings overtake US - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-university-rankings-overtake-us/
10-Iran is Able of Having Nukes within 24 hours - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-is-able-of-having-nukes-within-24-hours/