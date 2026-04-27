China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260427
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-Iran ignores the Orange Pegs' ceasefire AND acts according to national interests : Israel and Greece-linked ships recently attacked by Iran in West Asia - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-ignores-the-orange-pegs-ceasefire-and-acts-according-to-national-interests-israel-and-greece-linked-ships-recently-attacked-by-iran-in-west-asia/
2-Pepe Escobar : the complex geopolitics of the US-Israeli war on Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-the-complex-geopolitics-of-the-us-israeli-war-on-iran/
3-The WAR for definitively ending the Euro-Atlanticist predatory colonial global BUM - Bullying-Utter predation-Mass murder - system - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-war-for-definitively-ending-the-euro-atlanticist-predatory-colonial-bum-bullying-utter-predation-mass-murder-system/
4-US military power fades as Iranian power rises in West Asia - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-military-power-fades-as-iranian-power-rises-in-west-asia/
5-China isn’t collapsing. It’s changing the rules of the World - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-isnt-collapsing-its-changing-the-rules-of-the-world/
6-China FLOODS Iran with weapons while CRIPPLING the US military production - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-floods-iran-with-weapons-while-crippling-the-us-military-production/
7-Iran & China Won't Back Down from WAR - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-china-wont-back-down-from-war/
8-NOW IRAN CAN HIT the Uncouth Slaves/US - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/now-iran-can-hit-the-uncouth-slaves-us/