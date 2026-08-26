1-REMEMBERING 朱 镕 基 ZHU RONGJi (October 23, 1928-August 12, 2026) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/remembering-%e6%9c%b1-%e9%95%95-%e5%9f%ba-zhu-rongji-1928-2026/
2-China's present and possible future involvement in pushing back against US wars and US proxy wars - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-present-and-possible-future-involvement-in-pushing-back-against-us-wars-and-us-proxy-wars/
3-US' vassals WARNED : IRAN takes offensive posture for the next phase of the war - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-vassals-warned-iran-takes-offensive-posture-for-the-next-phase-of-the-war/
4-China's J-20 fighter jets near India : the real message is aimed at the Uncouth Slaves/US - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-j-20-fighter-jets-near-india-the-real-message-is-aimed-at-the-uncouth-slaves-us/
5-The present consensus of the historical & critical scholarship on the last Mysteries Cult still in operation nowadays : Christianity - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-present-consensus-of-historical-critical-scholarship-on-the-last-mysteries-cult-still-in-operation-nowadays-christianity/
6-FOLLOW THE MONEY : The 1517 Protestant Reformation as a fallout of the German banker Jakob Fugger's (1459-1525) strict repayment vehicle for the leviathanesque private loan he granted to Albert of Brandenburg (1490-1545) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/follow-the-money-the-1517-protestant-reformation-as-a-fallout-of-the-german-banker-jakob-fuggers-1459-1525-repayment-vehicle-for-the-leviathanesque-private-loan-he-granted-to-albert-of-brandenbu/
7-The Uncouth Slaves/US FATAL MISTAKE : CHINA & JAPAN dump US Bonds - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-uncouth-slaves-us-fatal-mistake-china-japan-dumps-us-bonds/
8-The meaning for Japan of China co-signing with Russia on the same day the Statement on the Kuril Islands - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-meaning-for-japan-of-china-co-signing-with-russia-on-the-same-day-the-statement-on-the-kuril-islands/
9-Russia & China just revealed what they're building : the scale is unbelievable - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russia-china-just-revealed-what-theyre-building-the-scale-is-unbelievable/
10-Porky Shawarma seems more informed and less delusional ... at least for now ... BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/porky-shawarma-seems-more-informed-and-less-delusional-at-least-for-now-bwahahahahahaha/