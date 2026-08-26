Share

1-REMEMBERING 朱 镕 基 ZHU RONGJi (October 23, 1928-August 12, 2026) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/remembering-%e6%9c%b1-%e9%95%95-%e5%9f%ba-zhu-rongji-1928-2026/

2-China's present and possible future involvement in pushing back against US wars and US proxy wars - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-present-and-possible-future-involvement-in-pushing-back-against-us-wars-and-us-proxy-wars/

3-US' vassals WARNED : IRAN takes offensive posture for the next phase of the war - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-vassals-warned-iran-takes-offensive-posture-for-the-next-phase-of-the-war/

4-China's J-20 fighter jets near India : the real message is aimed at the Uncouth Slaves/US - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-j-20-fighter-jets-near-india-the-real-message-is-aimed-at-the-uncouth-slaves-us/

5-The present consensus of the historical & critical scholarship on the last Mysteries Cult still in operation nowadays : Christianity - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-present-consensus-of-historical-critical-scholarship-on-the-last-mysteries-cult-still-in-operation-nowadays-christianity/

6-FOLLOW THE MONEY : The 1517 Protestant Reformation as a fallout of the German banker Jakob Fugger's (1459-1525) strict repayment vehicle for the leviathanesque private loan he granted to Albert of Brandenburg (1490-1545) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/follow-the-money-the-1517-protestant-reformation-as-a-fallout-of-the-german-banker-jakob-fuggers-1459-1525-repayment-vehicle-for-the-leviathanesque-private-loan-he-granted-to-albert-of-brandenbu/

7-The Uncouth Slaves/US FATAL MISTAKE : CHINA & JAPAN dump US Bonds - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-uncouth-slaves-us-fatal-mistake-china-japan-dumps-us-bonds/

8-The meaning for Japan of China co-signing with Russia on the same day the Statement on the Kuril Islands - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-meaning-for-japan-of-china-co-signing-with-russia-on-the-same-day-the-statement-on-the-kuril-islands/

9-Russia & China just revealed what they're building : the scale is unbelievable - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russia-china-just-revealed-what-theyre-building-the-scale-is-unbelievable/

10-Porky Shawarma seems more informed and less delusional ... at least for now ... BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/porky-shawarma-seems-more-informed-and-less-delusional-at-least-for-now-bwahahahahahaha/

Refer a friend

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s Judeo-Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…