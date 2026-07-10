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1-Russia warns Europe : the gloves are off !!! - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russia-warns-europe-the-gloves-are-off/

2-China's supercomputer hits no 1 position - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-supercomputer-hits-no-1-position/

3-This Chinese smartphone company is quietly killing Apple - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/this-chinese-smartphone-company-is-quietly-killing-apple/

4-IRAN issues order to assassinate Trump & Netanyahu, also sets ultimatum for Israel - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-issues-order-to-assassinate-trump-netanyahu-also-sets-ultimatum-for-israel/

5-The Orange Muppet reveals NATO 3.0 : Europe without the Uncouth Slaves/US - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-orange-muppet-reveals-nato-3-0-europe-without-the-uncouth-slaves-us/

6-Jiuzhang-4 : China's photonic computer achieving in 25 MICROSECONDS a task that a supercomputer would have needed 10 exponent 42 years - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/jiuzhang-4-chinas-photonic-computer-achieving-in-25-seconds-a-task-that-a-supercomputer-would-have-needed-10-exponent-42-years/

7-China's photonic quantum computer : JIUZHANG-4 - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-photonic-quantum-computer-jiuzhang-4/

8-The LineShine, the 2026 World fastest computer (at 2.19 Exaflops) from China - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-lineshine-the-2026-world-fastest-computer-at-2-19-exaflops-from-china/

9-BYD's $20 Sodium Battery just killed the last argument against renewables - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/byd-20-sodium-battery-just-killed-the-last-argument-against-renewables/

10-China's 4B kW power capacity is much more than the combined ones from the US, UE, Japan, Russia and India - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-4b-kw-power-capacity-is-much-more-than-the-combined-ones-from-the-us-ue-japan-russia-and-india/

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