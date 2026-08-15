China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260815
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-US panics as China reveals REAL gold price - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-panics-as-china-reveals-real-gold-price/
2-AUGUST 7, 2026 : Iran & Oman in the final phase of a mutual agreement for managing together the Strait of Hormuz : A sovereign POLITICO-DIPLOMATIC STAND to be conquered - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/august-7-2026-iran-oman-in-the-final-phase-of-a-mutual-agreement-for-managing-together-the-strait-of-hormuz-a-politico-diplomatic-stand-to-be-conquered/
3-China has won the AI race and the US firms will go bust - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-has-won-the-ai-race-and-the-us-firms-will-go-bust/
4-Chinese diplomat Victor Gao Zhikai destroys the Indian collective mental disease : VICTORYOLOGY - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinese-diplomat-victor-gao-zhikai-destroys-the-indian-collective-mental-disease-victoryology/
5-South China Sea truth : China's long game winning - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/south-china-sea-truth-chinas-long-game-winning/
6-The Maschiah - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-maschiah/
7-Japan crashes : the Uncouth Slaves/US next - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/japan-crashes-the-uncouth-slaves-us-next/
8-ZCDCFC tech : China conquers clean coal energy ! - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/zcdcfc-tech-china-conquers-clean-coal-energy/
9-CTL & CTG : Coal To Liquid & Coal to Gas - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/ctl-ctg-coal-to-liquid-coal-to-gas/
10-China Navy enters Strait of Hormuz to break US blockade - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-navy-enters-strait-of-hormuz-to-break-us-blockade/