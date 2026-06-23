China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260623
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-The WIU (West-Israhell-US) war of agression against Iran ESCALATES : the Orange Baboon of Barbaria declares operation against Iranian territories - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-wiu-west-israhell-us-war-of-agression-against-iran-escalates-the-orange-baboon-of-barbaria-declares-operation-against-iranian-territories/
2-Pepe Escobar : 12 ballistic missiles struck a major US Air Base (Jordan) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-12-ballistic-missiles-struck-a-major-us-air-base-jordan/
3-This is WHY the World wants China to cripple Nvidia - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/this-is-why-the-world-wants-china-to-cripple-nvidia/
4-Russia, China, Iran working long term to defeat the West - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russia-china-iran-working-long-term-to-defeat-the-west/
5-WHY Xi Jinping just flew to Pyongyang : it's not what you think - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-xi-jinping-just-flew-to-pyongyang-its-not-what-you-think/
6-Xi Jinping's trip to North Korea : the Alliance no one can stop - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/xi-jinpings-trip-to-north-korea-the-alliance-no-one-can-stop/
7-China rose peacefully & the US is declining violently : CHINA BUILDS, the US BOMBS : John Mearsheimer is DEAD WRONG !!! - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-rose-peacefully-the-us-is-declining-violently-john-mearsheimer-is-wrong/
8-China keeps the backdoor shut as the US grows ever more desperate - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-keeps-the-backdoor-shut-as-the-us-grows-ever-more-desperate/
9-HOPE SPRING ETERNAL IN 21ST CENTURY* - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/hope-spring-eternal-in-21st-century/
10-The World is addicted to Chinese drugs - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/today-june-15-2026-is-president-xi-jinpings-birthday-hes-73/