Share

1-Dimitri Lascaris : MY APOLOGY TO THE PEOPLE of IRAN & to the others, never forget and always prosecute relentlessly THE EVIL GENOCIDAL WAR CRIMINALS - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/dimitri-lascaris-my-apology-to-the-people-of-iran-to-the-others-never-forget-and-always-prosecute-relentlessly-the-genocidal-war-criminals/

2-Ghislaine Maxwell CONNECTION to 9-11 - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/ghislaine-maxwell-connection-to-9-11/

3-Russia & China United in defense of Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russia-china-united-in-defense-of-iran/

4-Disturbing Trump allegations in newly released Epstein files - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/disturbing-trump-allegations-in-newly-released-epstein-files/

5-Fort Bragg's Child Sex Crime Epidemic & the US military Cover-up - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/fort-braggs-child-sex-crime-epidemic-the-us-military-cover-up/

Refer a friend

6-The December 2, 1972 Rothschilds' Ball at le château de Ferrières - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-december-2-1972-rothschilds-ball-at-le-chateau-de-ferrieres/

7-The terrifying true story behind *Eyes Wide Shut* (the 1999 last film directed by Stanley Kubrick (1928-March 7, 1999) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-terrifying-true-story-behind-eyes-wide-shut-the-1999-last-film-directed-by-stanley-kubrick-1928-march-7-1999/

8-The terrifying true story behind the Roman Polanski's (1933- ) 1999 *Ninth Gate* movie - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-terrifying-true-story-behind-the-roman-polanskis-1933-1999-ninth-gate-movie/

9-The Ninth Gate : the dark secret you missed for 25 years - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-ninth-gate-the-dark-secret-you-missed-for-25-years/

10-The RICh triangular relation between Russia, Iran, China and the central question of mutual respect - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-rich-triangular-relation-between-russia-iran-china-and-the-central-question-of-mutual-respect/

Share

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s Judeo-Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…