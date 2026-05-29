China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260529
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-CHINA & RUSSIA : the final ALLIANCE. I don't share Sheikh Imran Hossein's eschatological analysis but his geopolitical conclusion is right - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-russia-the-final-alliance-i-dont-share-sheikh-imran-hosseins-eschatological-analysis-but-his-geopolitical-conclusion-is-right/
2-West Asia changes forever : the new China-Iran relationship - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/west-asia-changes-forever-the-new-china-iran-relationship/
3-Pepe Escobar : Iran WIPES OUT the Uncouth Slaves/US' attack & Russia-China Massive Move - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-iran-wipes-out-the-uncouth-slaves-us-attack-russia-china-massive-move/
4-IRAN threatens to bomb Germany, Greece and Romania - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-threatens-to-bomb-germany-greece-and-romania/
5-NO INNOCENT BYSTANDERS IN TRUMP’S MAGA AMERICA; A GEOPOLITICAL-SPIRITUAL NIGHTMARE. By: Jerome Irwin
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/no-innocent-bystanders-in-trumps-maga-america-a-geopolitical-spiritual-nightmare-by-jerome-irwin/
6-Tipping point : EUROCLEAR joins China's financial system - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/tipping-point-euroclear-joins-chinas-financial-system/
7-Tim Dillon says it all : the Uncouth Slaves/US' quarterback century is over, so WAKE THE F*CK UP !!! - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/tim-dillon-says-it-all-the-uncouth-slaves-us-quarterback-century-is-over-so-wake-the-fck-up/
8-Trump peeved at Netanyahu for being misled over war on Iran : just crocodile's tears, the US most evil kakistocratic oligarchy is one head of a 3-headed hydra made of US, Jewish and British heads - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/trump-peeved-at-netanyahu-for-being-misled-over-war-on-iran-just-crocodiles-tears-the-us-most-evil-kakistocratic-oligarchy-is-one-head-of-a-3-headed-hydra-made-of-us-jewish-and-british-heads/
9-Seyed Mohammad Marandi : Iran opens fire on US fighter jets - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/seyed-mohammad-marandi-iran-opens-fire-on-us-fighter-jets/
10-Iran wins : Israhell loses everything : The Orang-Utan surrenders - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-wins-israhell-loses-everything-the-orang-utan-surrenders/