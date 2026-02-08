China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260208
HAPPY LICHUN, FEB 4! IT'S THE FIRST DAY OF SPRING IN THE CHINESE AGRICULTURAL CALENDAR ! 17 FEB IS THE START OF THE LUNAR YEAR...
1-The "Brutal Honesty" of Blasphemy - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-brutal-honesty-of-blasphemy/
2-The TOOLS OF POWER are real : The SOURCE OF POWER is a shadow (power is where people believe it resides) : That's HOW the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/ USA deceived the World but the spell has been broken - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-tools-of-power-are-real-the-source-of-power-is-a-shadow-power-is-where-people-believe-it-resides-thats-how-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-deceived-the-world-but-the-spell-has-been-broken/
3-The dark truth about Israel, Trump and Thiel in the latest Epstein files - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-dark-truth-about-israel-trump-thiel-and-the-latest-epstein-files/
4-Trump is entangled and Iran isn't about to collapse - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/trump-is-entangled-and-iran-isnt-about-to-collapse/
5-Hating the agressors is a trait of EPISTEMOLOGICALLY inferior people - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/to-hate-the-agressors-is-a-trait-of-epistemologically-inferior-peopl/
6-US bubble is collapsing - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-bubble-is-collapsing/
7-The Chinese Yuan is already a real global reserve currency - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-chinese-yuan-is-already-a-global-reserve-currency/
8-Goyim were born to serve us : The Epstein files exposed the Jews' supremacist ideology - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/goyim-are-born-to-serve-us-the-epstein-files-exposed-the-jews-supremacist-ideology/
9-What Jeffrey Epstein reveals about how the Western "elites" perceive Africa and the Black people - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/what-jeffrey-epstein-reveals-about-how-the-western-elites-perceive-africa-and-the-black-people/
10-Is a US-Iran War really unavoidable ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/is-a-us-iran-war-really-unavoidable/