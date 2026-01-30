China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmudic West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260130
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
1-CHINA PRODUCES 2.25 TIMES MORE (The Swamp Orange Thing lied again) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-produces-2-25-times-more-the-swamp-orange-thing-lied-again/
2-WE OWN YOU !!! BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... : Israelis Brag about buying the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA's politicians - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/we-own-you-bwahahahahahahaha-israelis-brag-about-buying-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usas-politicians/
3-How China just won : the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA's won the battle but lost the World - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-china-just-won-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usas-won-the-battle-but-lost-the-world/
4-Russia, China prepare for dollar COLLAPSE as US "Empire" (imperialism) declines - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russia-china-prepare-for-dollar-collapse-as-us-empire-imperialism-declines/
5-Can ANYONE be Crazier ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/can-anyone-be-crazier/
6-The Board of Peace : WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-board-of-peace-what-you-need-to-know/
7-DEFINITIVE END of the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA's hegemony - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/definitive-end-of-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usas-hegemony/
8-Ethnic Harmony in China ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/ethnic-harmony-in-china/
9-Chinese tech is reshaping Mexico - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinese-tech-is-reshaping-mexico/
10-The Swamp Orange Thing : a huge fleet from the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA headed to Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-swamp-orange-thing-a-huge-fleet-from-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-headed-to-iran/