China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260514
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-Narco Rubio panics : WHY China is laughing at the US sanctions threats - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/narco-rubio-panics-why-china-is-laughing-at-the-us-sanctions-threats/
2-Japan bold SELL-OFF triggers US financial panic - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/japan-bold-sell-off-triggers-us-financial-panic/
3-IRAN-US standoff deepens : the war in West Asia is far from being solved - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-us-stand-off-deepens-the-war-in-west-asia-is-far-from-being-resolved/
4-John Mearsheimer : the future of great powers politics - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/john-mearsheimer-the-future-of-great-powers-politics/
5-Trump’s visit has been announced with a sidebar note on the front page of the China Daily, the front page main topic being the China-Tajikistan bilateral relation - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/trumps-visit-has-been-anounced-with-a-sidebar-note-on-the-front-page-of-the-china-daily-the-front-page-main-topic-being-the-china-tajikistan-bilateral-relation/
6-China's Geely insane 48.41% ENGINE BREAKTHROUGH shakes the entire car industry - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-geely-insane-48-41-engine-breakthrough-shakes-the-entire-car-industry/
7-Iran triggers US Bond MELTDOWN - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-triggers-us-bond-meltdown/
8-WHY Israhell wants the Strait of Hormuz closed : Dimitri Lascaris reporting from the belly of the Beast - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-israhell-wants-the-strait-of-hormuz-closed-dimitri-lascaris-reporting-from-the-belly-of-the-beast/