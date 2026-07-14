China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260715
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-The fight Israhell and the EU can't win : total humiliation ahead - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-fight-israhell-and-the-eu-cant-win-total-humiliation-ahead/
2-Sony Thăng : what MULTIPOLARITY really means in plain English - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/sony-thang-what-multipolarity-really-means-in-plain-english/
3-WHY China is the only major civilization on Earth which cohesiveness, creativity, dynamism and continuity don't need an imaginary Daddy in Heaven, whatever his name - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-china-is-the-only-major-civilization-on-earth-which-cohesiveness-creativity-dynamism-and-continuity-doesnt-need-an-imaginary-daddy-in-heaven-whatever-his-name/
4-China & Saudi Arabia vow to deepen ties : Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on a 2-Day China tour - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-saudi-arabia-vow-to-deepen-ties-prince-faisal-bin-farhan-al-saud-on-a-2-day-china-tour/
5-WHY Ali Khamenei's funeral is happening 131 days later and who are attending it - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-ali-khameneis-funeral-is-haplening-131-days-later-and-who-are-attending-it/
6-MOSCOW BOMBED : DEVASTATING RETALIATION COMING - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/moscow-bombed-devastating-retaliation-coming/
7-Patrick Henningsen : The Middle East strategic facade is crumbling - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/patrick-henningsen-the-middle-east-strategic-facade-is-crumbling/
8-MADNESS OF TRUMP'S MAGA AMERICA - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/madness-of-trumps-maga-america/
9-India is contributing quite significantly to Japan's progressive demise since 2007, both under the Uncouth Slaves/US' oppression - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/india-is-contributing-quite-significantly-to-japans-progressive-demise-since-2007/
10-The 2026 Iran War Report - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-2026-iran-war-report/