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China isn't collapsing : China is changing the rules of the World - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-isnt-collapsing-china-is-changing-the-rules-of-the-world/

2-Iran releases another LEGO Animation mocking the Orange Baboon of Barbaria - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-releases-another-lego-animation-mocking-the-orange-baboon-of-barbaria/

3-Pepe Escobar : Iran's retaliation CHOKES Hormuz, DECIMATES Saudi Oil as the Orange Baboon of Barbaria RETREATS - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-irans-retaliation-chokes-hormuz-decimates-saudi-oil-and-the-orange-baboon-of-barbaria-retreats/

4-Israeli politician quotes Adolf Hitler (1889-1945) for justifying the genocide of the Palestinians - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/israeli-politician-quotes-adolf-hitler-for-justifying-the-genocide-of-the-palestinians/

5-China has become the NEW Safe Haven : investors ABANDON USD - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-has-become-the-new-safe-haven-investors-abandon-usd/

6-China has become the NEW Safe Haven : investors ABANDON USD - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-has-become-the-new-safe-haven-investors-abandon-usd/

7-UNTIL THE BLOOD is OUT, WE still STAND - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/until-the-blood-is-out-we-still-stand/

8-John Mearsheimer, savvy Realpolitik analyst : Iran holds almost all the cards. For the US, no exit, only defeat - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/john-mearsheimer-savvy-realpolitik-analyst-iran-holds-almost-all-the-cards-for-the-us-no-exit-only-defeat/

9-The West will collapse : China is prepared - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-west-will-collapse-china-is-prepared/

10-ANIMATED GEOPOLITICS ::: Five weeks in, ZERO progress for the US : something resembling a trap - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/animated-geopolitics-five-weeks-in-zero-progress-for-the-us-something-resembling-a-trap/

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