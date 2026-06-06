China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260606
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-US attack on Iran met with fierce resistance - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-attack-on-iran-met-with-fierce-resistance/
2-Nvidia gives up entire China market & US cheap money shock just triggered - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/nvidia-gives-up-entire-china-market-us-cheap-money-shock-just-triggered/
3-Tesla rejects India, that country being a graveyard for foreign firms - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/tesla-rejects-india-that-country-being-a-graveyard-for-foreign-firms/
4-Pepe Escobar : Trump's confrontation backfires HARD - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-trumps-confrontation-backfires-hard/
5-US aggressively attacks Iran AGAIN : IRAN HITS BACK - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-agressively-attacks-iran-again-iran-hits-back/
6-Li Jiaying : the first taikonaut born & raised in Hong-Kong - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/li-jiaying-the-first-taikonaut-born-raised-in-hong-kong/
7-HONOR to IRAN - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/honor-to-iran/
8-Pepe Escobar : HOW China & Pakistan may deliver the real deal - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-how-china-pakistan-may-deliver-the-real-deal/
9-CHINA's PLAN to pop up US AI bubble GOES GLOBAL : Cheap chips FLOOD & Talent FREEZE begins - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-plan-to-pop-up-us-ai-bubble-goes-global-cheap-chips-flood-talent-freeze-begins/
10-US bombs Iran amid "Peace Talks" : SEEKS to maintain regional war & global economic crisis - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-bombs-iran-amid-peace-talks-seeks-to-maintain-regional-war-global-economic-crisis/