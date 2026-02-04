China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmudic West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260204
HAPPY LICHUN! THE FIRST DAY OF SPRING AND THE AGRICULTURAL CALENDER YEAR IN CHINA! 17 FEB IS THE START OF THE LUNAR YEAR...
1-China's carrier-killer (missile DF-21D) reaches Iran. Trump has 2 options now : retreat or sink - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-carrier-killer-missile-df-21d-reaches-iran-trump-has-2-options-now-retreat-or-sink/
2-SONY THĂNG's MASTERPIECE OF LUCIDITY expressed with pristine clarity on the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA politicians' behavior towards China - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/sony-thangs-masterpiece-of-lucidity-expressed-with-pristine-clarity-on-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-politicians-behavior-towards-china/
3-The Greater Israhell : the Great Khazaria : the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC/USA - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-greater-israhell-greater-khazaria-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa/
4-A short, revealing, non sensationalist biography of Jeffrey Epstein (1953-August 10, 2019 ?) CONNECTING THE DOTS - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-short-revealing-non-sensationalist-biography-of-jeffrey-epstein-1953-august-10-2019/
5-Here is WHY the US Allies are moving closer to China on Beijing's terms - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/here-is-why-the-us-allies-are-moving-closer-to-china-on-beijings-terms/
6-US traders struggling to find buyers for Venezuelan oil, as China shifts supply chains to Canada - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-traders-struggling-to-find-buyers-for-venezuelan-oil-as-china-shifts-supply-chains-to-canada/
7-Arizona Republican Committee member Stew Peters : TP (Turning Point) USA is controlled by Mossad - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/arizona-republican-committee-member-stew-peters-tp-turning-point-usa-is-controlled-by-mossad/
8-Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Carrier confronts US Carrier - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iranian-revolutionary-guard-corps-irgc-carrier-confronts-us-carrier/
9-China moves to kill the dollar : reserve currency collapse is underway - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-moves-to-kill-the-dollar-reserve-currency-collapse-is-underway/