China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260227
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-China flips nuclear sanctions upside down : now Western regulators are banning Chinese nuke tech - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-flips-nuclear-sanctions-upside-down-now-western-regulators-are-banning-chinese-nuke-tech/
2-IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guard Corps) "Lockdown" drills with Russian & Chinese fleets expose US - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/irgc-islamic-revolutionary-guard-corps-lockdown-drills-with-russian-chinese-fleets-expose-us/
3-Chinese Intelligence launches Operation Mossad - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinese-intelligence-launches-operation-mossad/
4-China's WS-15 jet engine JUST ENDED America's air dominance - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-ws-15-jet-engine-just-ended-americas-air-dominance/
5-The J-20A breakthrough : China stealth fighter endowed with China's WS-15 jet engine finally unleashed - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-j-20a-breakthrough-china-stealth-fighter-endowed-with-chinas-ws-15-jet-engine-finally-unleashed/
6-THE HORMUZ MOMENT is coming - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-hormuz-moment-is-coming/
7-WAR IS INEVITABLE - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/war-is-inevitable/
8-The Chinese type 055 destroyer outguns an entire carrier battlegroup - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-chinese-055-type-destroyer-outguns-an-entire-carrier-battlegroup/
9-Colonel Wilkerson : I watched Mossad take over the Pentagon - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/colonel-wilkerson-i-watched-mossad-take-over-the-pentagon/
10-Marco Rubio the twat,a more severe case of delusional entitled moron : BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/marco-rubio-the-twata-more-severe-case-of-delusional-entitled-moron-bwahahahahaha/