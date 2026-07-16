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1-THE POWER HAS SHIFTED : How the US blunder in Iran accelerates its decline and dooms Israel - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-power-has-shifted-how-the-us-blunder-in-iran-accelerates-its-decline-and-dooms-israel/

2-Iran' revenge hits Trump as US warships repelled in Hormuz Strait - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-revenge-hits-trump-as-us-warships-repelled-in-hormuz-strait/

3-China just replaced wood with this : engineers are stunned - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-just-replaced-wood-with-this-engineers-are-stunned/

4-Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (1939-2026) funeral massive BLOW to Trump - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/irans-ayatollah-ali-khamenei-1939-2026-funeral-massive-blow-to-trump/

5-China's new ethnic law comes into effect - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-new-ethnic-law-comes-into-effect/

6-China built this in 40 years. America couldn't build it in 100. - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-built-it-in-40-years-america-couldnt-in-100/

7-YEMEN DECIDES TO BREAK THE SIEGE : Explosion in the Red Sea - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/yemen-decides-to-break-the-siege-explosion-in-the-red-sea/

8-Pepe Escobar : IRAN READY FOR WAR - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-iran-ready-for-war/

9-Trump panics as Iran's IRGC hit 2 US ships in the Hormuz Strait - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/trump-panics-as-irans-irgc-striked-2-us-ships-in-the-hormuz-strait/

10-8 reasons China is pulling ahead in 2026 and is preparing structurally the future - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/8-reasons-china-is-pulling-ahead-in-2026-and-is-preparing-structurally-the-future/

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