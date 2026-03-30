China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260331
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-Israhell is one of the three destructive Golems of the colonial & neo-colonial West, meaning the global BUM system : Bullying-Utter predation-Mass murder - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iarahell-is-one-of-the-three-destructive-golems-of-the-colonial-neo-colonial-west-meaning-the-global-bum-system-bullying-utter-predation-mass-murder/
2-Iran not only gained strategically but tactically : the skinny kid grabbed the bully's wrist AND the bully's face changed : EVERYONE IN THE HALL NOTICED IT - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-not-only-gained-strategically-but-tactically-the-skinny-kid-grabbed-the-bullys-wrist-and-the-bullys-face-changed-everyone-in-the-hall-noticed-it/
3-China is mass-producing HYPERSONIC MISSILES for only 99 000 usd EACH - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-is-mass-producing-hypersonic-missiles-for-99-000-usd-each/
4-US Bonds collapse forces backtrack on Iran as global chips crisis begins - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-bonds-collapse-forces-backtrack-on-iran-as-global-chips-crisis-begins/
5-Real Men Go to Tehran : LET's GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!! ... BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/real-men-go-to-tehran-lets-goooooooooooooooooooo-bwahahahahahahahahahahahahaha/
6-FIREWORKS OVER ISRAHELL - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/fireworks-over-israhell/
7-CHINA STRIKES DIEGO GARCIA - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-strikes-diego-garcia/
8-THERE ARE NO IRAN-US NEGOTIATIONS : WAR TILL THE IRANIAN FINAL VICTORY - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/there-are-no-iran-us-negotiations-war-till-the-iranian-final-victory/
9-China, Russia, Iran's WEAPONS changed everything overnight - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-russia-irans-weapons-changed-everything-overnight/
10-US-IRAN WAR explained by Chinese anime - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-iran-war-explained-by-chinese-anime/