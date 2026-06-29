China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260629
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-Iran raises Palestine and Resistance flags as it declares VICTORY - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-raises-palestinian-and-resistance-flags-as-it-declares-victory/
2-ELIJAH MAGNIER : Iran says Israel must leave Lebanon. Iran is now the regional Hegemon of West Asia and the Gulf countries understand they need a security agreement with Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/elijah-magnier-iran-says-israel-must-leave-lebanon-iran-is-now-the-regional-hegemon-of-west-asia-and-the-gulf-countries-understand-they-need-a-security-agreement-with-iran/
3-48 HOURS that ended 80 YEARS of usd dominance : and no one noticed (as expected ...) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/48-hours-that-ended-80-years-of-usd-dominance-and-no-one-noticed-as-expected/
4-26 global banks join China's currency system, bypassing usd payments - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/26-global-banks-join-chinas-currency-system-bypassing-usd-payments/
5-China & Russia are erasing their border. Here's HOW - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-russia-are-erasing-their-border-heres-how/
6-GLOBAL GOVERNANCE INITIATIVE (2025) for the New Global Reality SUBSUMING : GLOBAL Development (2021), Security (2022), Civilization (2023) and AI Governance (2023) INITIATIVES - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/global-governance-intiative-subsuming-global-development-security-civilizational-and-ai-governance-initiatives/
7-What the Iran-US Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is all about - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/what-the-iran-us-memorandum-of-understanding-mou-is-all-about/
8-Pepe Escobar : The Iranian victory and RISE of GREATER EURASIA - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-iranian-victory-and-rise-of-greater-eurasia/
9-China just replaced steel with this insane new material - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-just-replaced-steel-with-this-insane-new-material/
10-Mohammed Marandi & Larry Johnson : Iran SHUTS DOWN Geneva Talks over MoU implementation - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/mohammed-marandi-larry-johnson-iran-shuts-down-geneva-talks-over-mou-implementation/