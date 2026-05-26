China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260526
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-Fake universal religions, tools in the blood-stained hands of the kakistocratic Anglo-Zio-American EstabLishment AZAEL high oligarchs - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/fake-universal-religions-tools-in-the-blood-stained-hands-of-the-kakistocratic-anglo-zio-american-establishment-azael-high-oligarchs/
2-Thucydides "trap" or rather types of oligarchies meaning Devoted Aristocratic Oligarchy versus Predatory Kakistocratic Oligarchy ? Professor Luciano Canfora might be helpful ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/thucudide-trap-or-rather-types-of-oligarchies-meaning-devoted-aristocratic-oligarchy-versus-predatory-kakistocratic-oligarchy-professor-luciano-canfora-might-be-helpful/
3-China is taking the power - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-is-taking-the-power/
4-The Chinese Tribute System as a framework for international relations - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-chinese-tribute-system-as-a-framework-for-international-relations/
5-Pepe Escobar : What Xi told Putin during their private tea ceremony in Beijing on May 20, 2026 - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-what-xi-told-putin-during-their-private-tea-ceremony-in-beijing-on-may-20-2026/
6-Xi & Putin walking down memory lane together at Photos Exhibition in Beijing - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/xi-putin-walking-down-memory-lane-together-at-photos-exhibition-in-beijing/
7-Modi's trips failed as India is sidelined - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/modis-trips-failed-as-india-is-sidelined/
8-Xi-Putin Summit : what closer China-Russia ties mean FOR a changing World - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/xi-putin-summit-what-closer-china-russia-ties-mean-for-a-changing-world/
9-Tian Ming 天 命 The Mandate of Heaven - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/tian-ming-%e5%a4%a9-%e5%91%bd-the-mandate-of-heaven/
10-US defeat in Iran changes the World - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-defeat-in-iran-changes-the-world/