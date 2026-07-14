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1-China's new AI chip just ended Nvidia's $50 billion empire - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-new-ai-chip-just-ended-nvidias-50-billion-empire/

2-Oman and Pakistan's secret GULF PLAN including Saudi Arabia with Iran's presence and China's backing the ongoing process for the mechanics of the new international pact - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/oman-and-pakistans-secret-gulf-plan-including-saudi-arabia-with-irans-presence-and-chinas-backing-the-ongoing-process-for-the-mechanics-of-the-new-international-pact/

3-Israhell's dream of ruling the region is over. Its decline has begun - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/israhells-dream-of-ruling-the-region-is-over-its-decline-has-begun/

4-Iran punishes India (please see the next piece for content) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-punishes-india-2/

5-Iran punishes India - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-punishes-india-3/

6-Japan loses ALL control : global stocks & bonds face the unthinkable - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/japan-loses-all-control-global-bonds-stocks-face-the-unthinkable/

7-Free Tibet ?!! Mao ALREADY did - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/free-tibet-mao-already-did/

8-Iran PUNCHES back at Trump & Putin UNLEASHES on US-NATO drone war - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-punches-back-at-trump-putin-unleashes-on-us-nato-drone-war/

9-CHINA JUST SHUT DOWN GOLD TRADING - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-just-shut-down-gold-trading/

10-Greater Israel lies in ruin : the inside story of a total collapse - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/greater-israel-lies-in-ruin-the-inside-story-of-a-total-collapse/

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