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1-China will win the global war happening in West Asia

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-will-win-the-global-war-happening-in-west-asia/

2-Mileikowsky Netanyahu needs murder and violence to survive

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/mileikowsky-netanyahu-needs-murder-and-violence-to-survive/

3-Ten Reasons WHY Iran’s attrition strategy has DESTROYED Israel forever

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/ten-reasons-why-irans-attrition-strategy-has-destroyed-israel-forever/

5-China is building a transport corridor in Africa that will change everything

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-is-building-a-transport-corridor-in-africa-that-will-change-everything/

6-When a clown enters a palace, the clown doesn’t become a king but the palace becomes a circus

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/when-a-clown-enters-a-palace-the-clown-doesnt-become-a-king-but-the-palace-becomes-a-circus/

7-HOW Iran just DESTROYED 50 years of US dominance in West Asia

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-iran-destroyed-50-years-of-us-dominance-in-west-asia/

8-China launches World’s biggest Digital Yuan Bond Sale for cancelling US assets globally

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-launches-worlds-biggest-digital-yuan-bond-sale-for-cancelling-us-assets-globally/

9-She created GPS but History forgot her name : Gladys West

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/she-created-gps-but-history-forgot-her-name-gladys-west/

10-Barbaria strategically surrenders : Civilization wins for now

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/barbaria-strategically-surrenders-civilization-wins-for-now/

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